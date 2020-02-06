Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Figure In ‘The Mandalorian’-Inspired Costume

On Thursday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri delighted fans by uploading images from her recent photoshoot inspired by the Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, on Instagram.
The photos show the digital influencer flaunting her incredible figure in Death Valley National Park, right as the the sun was rising. She posed on the salt flats with a beautiful mountain range in the background. Jessica dressed as a sexy version of the character, Din Djarin, who is frequently referred to as The Mandalorian. The revealing costume consisted of a skimpy bikini that was made to resemble the bounty hunter’s armor. The swimsuit put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a long black cardigan, gloves, a leather holster, a choker necklace, and a pair of black high-heeled boots.
In the first image, the beauty stood with her shoulders back, as she held onto a replica of a blaster pistol and The Mandalorian’s helmet. She turned her head and looked off into the distance. The following photo shows the 30-year-old kneeling on her cardigan while grasping a blaster rifle. She faced away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere.
For the photoshoot, Jessica pulled back her platinum blond wig in a low bun. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.
❤️????THIS IS NOT THE WAY????❤️ ✨✨Which do you like better!✨✨ I made a full bikini set to match the full Mando cosplay and BITCH I'M PROUD hahahah! We woke up at 4:30am to catch this sunrise the morning after the full Mandalorian shoot out on the Salt Flats in Death Valley! There were only 3 other people out there around this time of day! We walked about a mile onto the flats to get away from the edges and stood amongst 200square miles of natural salt! Once the sun peaked over those mountains, BOOM IT WAS SO WARM! It was so quiet, so calm and so worth doing again!! I really hope you guys like these photos coming! I have really been trying hard to bring you really unique on location shoots and HECK I HOPE YOU LOVE THEM AS MUCH AS I DO!! Photo edit : @beethyphotography Bikini and belt and accessories made by me! Riffle+blaster : 3d printed by @habiteer_workshop painted and finish by me! Helmet: JANGO helmet base with heavy mods and painting by me!
In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. She also noted that she takes pride in the fact that she constructed the swimsuit to “match the full Mando cosplay.” In addition, Jessica stated that the accessories were also handmade and that she had painted the weaponry, as well as the helmet.
Many of Jessica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.
“Absolutely love it!!! All is really gorgeous!!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.
“God above you are sensational,” added a different devotee.
Some commenters, however, seemed to have taken issue with the fact that Jessica removed her helmet, as Mandalorians must wear it at all times.
“Would’ve been better if you left a helmet on. Because this is the way,” wrote one follower.
The cosplayer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.
The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.