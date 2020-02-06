Blond Bombshell Celeste Bright Brings In The Heat In Barely-There Bikini Bottoms And Neon Crop Top

Celeste Bright shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 548,000 fans drooling over her killer physique.

On Wednesday, February 5, the American model took to the popular social media app to post a two-photo slideshow of herself rocking a bikini that showcases her curves.

Bright stood in front of a low cinder wall in an outdoor area. She posed next to a vase with different varieties of plants, while green vegetation filled the background. The blond bombshell did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the pictures were taken.

The model rocked a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms in solid black with dark blue accents. The bottoms feature thin, adjustable side straps that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate Bright’s wide hips as they contrast with her itty bitty waist. The second photo suggested that her swimsuit boasts a thong bottom as her perky derriere is partially visible.

Bright teamed her bikini bottoms with a crop top in a neon lime tone that brings out her tanned complexion. The top features long sleeves and a halter neckline. Across the chest, the words “No thanks” are spelled out in black. The top is pretty short, leaving the model’s slender midsection and toned abs fully on display. Additionally, the top has a stretchy fabric that clings to Bright’s torso, showcasing her ample chest.

As indicated by the caption and tag, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand that often partners up with models and influencers on social media to promote its label.

Bright wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The model also wore a full face of makeup, with black eyeliner giving her a perfect cat eye and a light pink shade on her lips.

In both pictures, Bright shot a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way.

The post was a hit with Bright’s fans. In under a day, the photos have garnered more than 35,600 likes and upwards of 400 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her fit body and to express their admiration for Bright.

“I love that top Celeste,” one user wrote, adding a smiley face at the end of the comment.

“So pretty,” replied another fan, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.