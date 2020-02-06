Ariana Madix Admits She’s Unsure About Whether Or Not She’ll Be Invited To Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding

Ariana Madix's boyfriend is currently feuding with Stassi Schroeder.

Ariana Madix‘s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, is in the midst of a messy feud with Stassi Schroeder but will their feud result in Madix being left off the guest list for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Rome Italy? It might.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that when it comes to being invited to the event, she hasn’t heard anything quite yet.

“As far as I know, I don’t think invitations have been sent out,” Madix said, according to a clip of the interview shared on YouTube.

During a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Sandoval sent a rage text to Schroeder in which he informed her that her book launch event, which was set to take place at TomTom the following day, would likely be understaffed. Sandoval then warned Schroeder that if she was to voice ill feelings about the issue, he wouldn’t hesitate to ban her from his restaurant. Then, on the day of the event, Sandoval was seen in a screaming match with Schroeder as she attempted to enjoy her event with her many fans.

Although things between Sandoval and Schroeder have remained tense since their encounter in the weeks since, Madix said that if she is to get an invite, she will gladly accept and travel to Italy to see her co-stars get married.

“I’m going to accept it. Italy is wonderful,” she confirmed.

Schroeder confirmed plans to get married to Clark in Rome last year after getting engaged during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

While Madix and Schroeder didn’t initially hit it off with one another when Madix first joined the cast amid Season 3, they ultimately established a close friendship with one another and even celebrated their birthdays with a joint bash on the show years ago.

Although Madix and Schroeder may not have any current beef with one another, despite Sandoval’s ongoing feud with Schroeder, they aren’t exactly the best of friends and during an appearance on E!’s Pop of the Morning, per The Inquisitr, last month, Madix was confronted about Schroeder’s recent girls trip with their other co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney.

“I don’t know. I mean, they’ve gone on a few trips that I’ve heard about via social media. I don’t know, they I guess just like to travel together,” she said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.