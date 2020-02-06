‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Fires Back At Body Comments: ‘What I Do To My Body Is My Choice’

Cheyenne Floyd may share her life on MTV’s hit reality show Teen Mom OG, but the young mom isn’t shy about standing up for herself on social media. After sharing a photo of herself to Instagram recently, Cheyenne fired back at comments about her body and also took to her Instagram stories to address pregnancy rumors.

Taking to her social media account, Cheyenne shared a series of three photos which showed her wearing a long-sleeved one-piece pajamas. She is sitting on the edge of her bathtub as she looks down in the first photo. The second photo shows Cheyenne still sitting, but looking up at the camera. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup with her hair worn down. In the third and final photo, Cheyenne is standing up, showing that the clothing is one-piece.

While there is no doubt that Cheyenne looks stunning in the photo, she fired back after a comment about her body was made. Having made the decision to undergo plastic surgery, Cheyenne explained that she didn’t appreciate the “negativity” on her post.

“Ask questions before you send judgment and you might be blessed with a answer. You don’t know what I did or WHY I did it. It could be medically or it could be because it’s MY body so who gives a f*ck,” she commented in part.

Cheyenne then took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the comment that was made, posting additional text with it.

“Let’s nip and tuck this covo real quick.. What I do to my body is my choice.. What I choose to share is also my choice.. Now I’m not sad nor did I think I wasn’t good enough so let’s hop off that train,” she wrote, referencing her plastic surgery. That wasn’t all Cheyenne had to say, though. She took to the bottom of the picture to address comments about her body as well as rumors that she is pregnant with baby number two.

She wrote that if anyone wanted to “share their thoughts” about her body “don’t.” She then said that anytime she posts a picture, people immediately ask if she is pregnant. She clarified that she is not pregnant and that when she is, she will share the news, but she will wait until she chooses “to do so.”

At the end of December, Cheyenne was addressing pregnancy rumors. She shared a video of herself to her Instagram stories wearing leggings and a sports bra. She explained that she wasn’t pregnant despite people thinking she was “hiding” a pregnancy.