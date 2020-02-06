Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Sizzles Drinks Coffee In Sheer Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Aylen Alvarez shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her extreme hourglass figure while sharing a fun fact about her morning routine.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination. In her caption, she told her 3.6 million Instagram fans that she drinks a cup of coffee every morning.

Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — stood on a balcony in front of a white railing featuring wave-like patterns. In the background, trees and grass spaces scattered around a large manmade lake. The model and influencer did not add a geotag to indicate where the picture was taken.

The brunette beauty rocked a one-piece lingerie bodysuit in solid white with quite a bit of sheer and lace accents. The one-piece features thin, adjustable straps that go over Alvarez’s shoulders. It also has a completely see-through front, with flower details strategically places to cover the breasts, preventing too much skin from being exposed. However, quite a bit of the model’s ample cleavage was still on display.

The suit also boasts high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, showcasing Alvarez’s full, wide hips that contrast with her itty bitty waistline. The sides have frilly details in solid white that give the lingerie a romantic touch.

According to the tag and caption, her lingerie set is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand Alvarez represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Over her set, Alvarez wore a matching white coverall, which is lowered onto her forearms. The Caribbean stunner held a coffee mug in her right hand, illustrating her caption. In addition, the model also wore a white towel wrapped around her head, suggesting she had just stepped out of the shower when she had this photo taken.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 55,800 likes and upwards of 750 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Alvarez’s beauty and to express their admiration for her, showering the model with compliments.

“So hot Baby,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a purple emoji and a smiley blowing a heart kiss.

“You’re literally my motivation board for my body goals,” replied another fan, adding a crying emoji, a heart-eyes smiley and a fire at the end of the comment.