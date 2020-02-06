‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Wears Only A Thong Under Apron While Snacking On Mini Pizza

Nata Lee is dropping jaws in another hot photo that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As fans of the blond bombshell know, the DJ’s real name is Natasha but she goes by the stage name of “Nata Lee.” She has been named “The World’s Sexiest DJ” by fans and pretty much everything that she does earns her a ton of attention. In the most recent update that was shared, the bombshell sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the caption of the post, the blond bombshell tagged herself in Austria where she posed in what appeared to be her kitchen. The social media star left little to the imagination, rocking a white cooking apron and going totally naked underneath aside from a tiny white thong. Natasha’s pert derriere and toned and tanned legs were on full display as well as a healthy serving of sideboob.

Natasha looked absolutely flawless in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She also wore her long, blond locks down and curled as they fell all the way down her back. The beauty playfully held a piece of pizza in one hand and rested the other on the counter. In the caption of the update, she mentioned to fans that she was looking for a great cook.

The photo has only been live for a short time but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 422,000 likes in addition to well over 4,00-plus comments. Most social media users took to the post to rave over her gorgeous figure while many others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with emoji. Most of the comments were in English but fans also chimed in in plenty of other languages as well.

“Nata you have such an ideal about beauty,” one fan commented.

“Love this! It’s so cute!!,” a second follower raved, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“You are looking incredible. You Always Beautiful. Kisses,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell stunned in another smoking hot look, that time in a black bra with a silver pattern around the edges that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. Her toned and tanned tummy was on full display while she covered up her lower half with a furry blanket. That share also racked up a ton of traffic for the DJ with thousands of likes and comments.