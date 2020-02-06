‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, February 5: Quinn & Thomas Unite To Take Brooke Down

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, January 5 Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who eavesdropped on a particular conversation. Eric Forrester (John McCook) insisted that he wanted peace in his home He asked Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) to try to get along with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Quinn felt that she had to defend herself when Brooke attacked her. Eric left after telling Quinn that he had had enough of their warfare.

Thomas approached Quinn and asked her for the details, per She Knows Soaps. Quinn explained that Brooke blamed her for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) kissing behind her back. Quinn even confessed to spiking Brooke’s drink. Thomas was shocked and told Quinn that he did not want his stepmother to become an alcoholic again. He believed that Ridge would rescue her and that they would be back at square one.

Thomas made Quinn an offer. He wanted to partner with her to take Brooke down. But he didn’t want her to spike any more of Brooke’s drinks. He believed that they could get rid of Brooke so that they could move on with the lives that they deserved.

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) questioned Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) kissing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He did not understand why Liam would be kissing his ex-wife after proposing to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Liam blamed Thomas for the circumstances but blamed himself for the kiss.

The soap opera showed that Liam was worried that Thomas would take advantage of Hope in his absence. He was sure that Thomas was only using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and that he would dump her when he was done with her.

In the meantime, Brooke confronted Steffy about kissing Liam. She told Steffy that she couldn’t restrain herself. Hope stood by as her mother gave Steffy a tongue-lashing.

After Brooke left, Hope told Steffy that she couldn’t un-see the kiss and that it hurt her. She wanted to get along for the children’s sake but she found the situation impossible. Just as Steffy started to tell Hope that she needed to tell her something about the kiss, Thomas entered the room.

Brooke arrived at Spencer Publications to give Liam a piece of her mind. She was mad about him kissing Steffy but felt that Thomas’ “manipulative hands” were all over this. She demanded that Liam move out of the cliff house and resolve the issue with Hope. The more that Liam insisted that Thomas had nothing to do with the kiss, the more Brooke fumed that her stepson was to be blamed.