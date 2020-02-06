‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, February 4: Sally Doesn’t Want Wyatt’s Pity

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 4 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at the hospital. She confided in Katie Logan (Heather Tom) about her symptoms. Katie told her that she should try to relax because she had already done the right thing by seeking medical attention.

Later, Dr. Pappas (Andreas Georgiou) informed Sally that they would have the results back as soon as possible. After he left, Sally told Katie that she was having trouble at work and in her personal life. Katie encouraged her to tell Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) what was going on, but Sally refused because she did not want his pity. Katie offered to be there for her if she needed her, per She Knows Soaps.

The soap opera also featured Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at Spencer Publications. His brother noted that he seemed distracted and guessed that it was related to his personal life. Liam admitted that things were not good between him and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) after he kissed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Liam then asked Wyatt about his love life. Wyatt admitted that he was no longer with Sally, and that he had moved on with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Liam wanted to know how Sally reacted to the breakup and Wyatt admitted that the redhead didn’t take the news well. When Wyatt tried to sing Flo’s praises, Liam pointed out that she was the woman who stole his baby. After defending Flo’s actions, Wyatt admitted that he was also worried about Sally.

At the Forrester mansion, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) warned Brooke not to mess with her. Brooke vowed to open Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) eyes as to who his wife really was. She then downed her spiked drink before Quinn put her out of her house.

Eric sought out Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) at work. He told his son all about their wives’ feud. Ridge was shocked when Eric told him that their fight had even gotten physical. Ridge promised to put a stop to their war.

Ridge then confronted Brooke and told her that she could not battle Quinn. The blonde insisted that Quinn could not be trusted and that they needed to protect Eric. As Ridge pointed out that she should be fighting with him, Brooke’s eyes lingered on the alcohol in the office.

Eric arrived home and wanted to talk to his wife. He asked Quinn to give Brooke some space. He wanted them to start acting like a family again. Quinn glared at her husband.