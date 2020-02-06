Aussie Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Intense Upper Body Barbell Workout In Blue Sports Bra

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo powered through an intense upper body barbell routine in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pale blue sports bra, matching shorts and a glittery weightlifting belt, the muscled mother-of-two started the circuit with a series of bench presses with a barbell that seemed very heavy. She did these presses with her back arched against the bench and made it look effortless.

The second clip saw her move on to incline presses which were followed by bent-over rows which she did with two dumbbells. Skull crushers with an EZ-bar came next which required her to lower the weight towards her head before raising it again.

She switched back to using dumbells for the next exercise, bent-over lateral raises, and then ended the workout with a set of push-ups.

As of this writing, the post has been viewed over 30,000 times and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, several fans called the blond powerhouse an inspiration.

“I wanna say a big thank you to you for actually motivating me to work out every day and actual correspondence when I have questions,” one fan wrote.

“Your videos are the best start/motivation for the day,” another admirer added.

“Such a great workout and you are so good at the bench press, Steph,” a third person gushed. “Hope you are well and are having a great week.”

“Love to see your daily feeds. Believe me, you are one of my favorite and I always inspired by you and your workout routine,” a fourth fan said. “Thanks for posting daily. I wish you more success and more power to you.”

Amidst all of the effusive compliments, some commenters had questions. More than one person asked why she arched her back during the bench press. Stephanie said that while she’s arching her back, she’s also pinching her shoulder blades, which helps to improve her “leverage” and to avoid injury in those muscles. She also shared that the arched stance forced her to tuck her feet back which helped to maintain her stability.

Another fan also asked about her sparkly weight belt and why she used it. In her response, Stephanie said that it helps “brace” her body under the weight. In another comment, she revealed that she had purchased it from a powerlifting accessories company, Pioneer Fit.

She also fielded questions about the rest of her workout wear. Stephanie revealed that the top and shorts are from two different sources, activewear brands Muscle Fit and Elite Eleven.