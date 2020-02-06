Universities Across The Globe Cancel Study-Abroad Programs Due To Coronavirus Fears

Universities around the globe are cancelling their study-abroad programs in an effort to avoid bringing the China-born coronavirus (also known as 2019-nCoV) to campus, The Associated Press reported earlier today.

Some universities have taken even more precautions by banning all university-sponsored travel to and from mainland China.

“That door has been, if not slammed shut, certainly closed for the immediate future,” Michael Schoenfeld, Duke University’s vice president for public affairs and government relations, told The Associated Press.

Duke is one of the United States’ universities which runs a campus out of Wuhan, the Hubei province’s capital city where the coronavirus originated. The Hubei province is also where 97 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths have occurred, and where 67 percent of all the cases are based, according to Bloomberg.

This move by universities affects not just hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, but the countries that receive a large number of Chinese students annually, such as the United States and Australia.

The United States hosted 369,548 Chinese university students for the 2018-2019 academic year, a number that has grown by 276 percent in the last decade alone, as reported by Statista.

Out of the 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, two are students, one from the University of Massachusetts at Boston, and one from Arizona State, The Associated Press said.

Since the virus’ outbreak in December, American universities have been trying to evaluate the risk to students and navigate the situation accordingly given the strong academic ties between the two countries.

Getty Images

However, the cancellation of academic programs and exchanges furthers the tension between China and the United States, whose relationship has been on shaky ground amid travel bans and trade wars.

“This doesn’t help the current situation, which is very tense right now,” Brad Farnsworth, vice president of global engagement at the American Council on Education said to The Associated Press.

“This is a low point in U.S.-China higher education relations, there’s no question,” he added.

The province of Hubei, which is home to 50 million people, is currently under lockdown and the death toll has grown over 25 times just from January 23 to February 4, to nearly 500, Bloomberg reported.

“If the province was not sealed off, some people would have gone all around the country to try to get medical help, and would have turned the whole nation into an epidemic-stricken area,” Yang Gonghuan, former deputy director general of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention told Bloomberg.

The coronavirus has currently affected over 25 countries and territories around the world, The Inquisitr reported.