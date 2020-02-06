‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Shakes Her Booty Wearing Tiny Daisy Dukes In Racy Instagram Videos

There is a reason why Kindly Myers has dubbed herself a “professional smokeshow.” The blond beauty heats up Instagram on a daily basis with photos that show her looking smoking hot in an array of skimpy outfits. On Thursday, she turned things up a notch when she shared video clips of her shaking her booty in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes.

To add some sex appeal, Kindly left the tops of her shorts unzipped and opened, revealing a pair of hot pink panties. She completed the sexy look a matching pink bra that revealed plenty of cleavage.

Kindly’s update was a collection of four short clips and one photo. She stood next to a wall as she paraded her body.

Two clips showed her from behind shaking her booty for the camera. In one, she stood with her back facing the camera as she looked over her shoulder while gyrated her behind while sticking out her tongue. The camera zoomed in and out as it focused on her derrière. Another clip was similar to the first, except she was not looking at the camera.

Two clips showed the beauty from the front, giving her fans a nice look at her fabulous figure. She ran her hands through her long hair as it fell over her shoulders. The camera zoomed in and out, making her voluptuous chest a main focal point. The other front-facing clip showed the stunner making a face as she shimmied her upper body. All of the clips seemed to use a feature which repeated the motions in a loop.

The photo showed Kindly from behind at a side angle. She smiled at the camera with her hands in her hair. Her bare behind was visible in the revealing shorts. The shape of her bustline and her slender waist were also prominent in the snap.

Sculpted brows and thick lashes framed Kindly’s eyes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lips.

In the caption, she referenced summer.

Her fans gushed over the titillating snaps.

“So perfect. You’re amazingly beautiful,” one follower said.

“You are the sexiest woman on IG…” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Great look. Just love it. You are gorgeous,” a third admirer commented.

“ohhh my God. You gonna kill us like this honey. Take it easy,” joked a fourth fan.

Luckily for her followers, Kindly updates her Instagram with steamy content on a fairly regular basis. Last month, she flaunted her fit physique in a barely-there black bikini.