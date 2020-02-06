Nancy Pelosi Tearing Up State Of The Union Address May Have Broken The Law, GOP Lawmaker Says

Matt Gaetz, a Republican Representative from Florida believes that Nancy Pelosi’s decision to tear up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address may have violated the law – and he plants to bring the matter to the attention of the House Ethics Committee.

As Fox News reports, the House Judiciary Committee member revealed on Wednesday that he was filing ethics charges against the House Speaker because he believes that she violated House rules at the very least, and may have even broken the law.

He sent a letter to the House Committee on Ethics requesting that an investigation be opened into her conduct.

“[Pelosi] disgraced the House of Representatives, she embarrassed our country and she destroyed official records. The law does not allow the Speaker of the House to destroy the records of the House and the rules of the House do not permit some little temper tantrum just because you don’t like what the president of the United States says,” he said.

He also announced his own “breaking” news report on social media, posting a copy of the complaint on Twitter.

“BREAKING: I’m filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union speech,” he wrote. “Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable.”

Gaetz says that by ripping up the address, she “obliterated” it, which is against the statute cited in his tweet and complaint.

.@RepMattGaetz says he will be filing ethics charges against Speaker Pelosi for destroying “official records” when she tore up Pres. Trump’s #SOTU speech

pic.twitter.com/xurHHsERbI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2020

Gaetz asserted that there is a double standard in Washington and they want to put an end to it. He claimed that the California Democrat has an impulse problem while speaking with Fox News. He was joined on the program by Lee Zeldin, a Representative from New York.

Zeldin claimed that Pelosi was “poisoning” the House of Representatives and the United States and claimed that the Democratic party had been taken over by the far left.

Pelosi has gotten praise for her dramatic display, but she has also been criticized by some people – largely along party lines.

Pelosi defended her decision, saying that he felt compelled to rip the document up because it was full of lies. The viral moment occurred shortly after Trump refused to shake the House leader’s hand prior to giving his address.

Still, Pelosi says, Democrats will always be willing to work with Republicans to do the best thing for the country. She added that she didn’t plan to invite Trump to give another State of the Union address because she didn’t believe he would be in office for the next one.