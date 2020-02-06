Instagram Model Belle Lucia Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie

Half-German, half-Portuguese model Belle Lucia put her assets and enviable figure on full display in her most recent social media update. The influencer took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase herself wearing sizzling lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, leaving her 1.4 million followers speechless with her hotness.

The 25-year-old hottie wore a red bra-and-panty set that was flattering on her chiseled frame. The sexy two-piece was made up of a chic balconette bra that featured a very low neckline that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage. She wore matching skimpy thong bottoms that did very little to cover her modesty. The set sported a scalloped lace hem that added a sophisticated touch to the revealing outfit.

For the photoshoot, the blond stunner styled her long golden locks in big, wavy curls and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour, peach blush, and shimmering highlighter — making her skin look all that more radiant. In addition, she wore matte pink lipstick on her pouty lips. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted in a french tip style.

Belle showed off the smoking hot look in a photo and a video that saw her posing indoors in a posh-looking bedroom. The first snap shared on Instagram showed her kneeling atop an all-white bed holding a red rose. Her long, blond hair hung in waves around her shoulders. The photo captured her from her knees up, offering a generous view of the bombshell’s killer physique. The alluring posture also highlighted her slender waist and toned thighs.

In the video, the model was seen sniffing the rose as she did several poses with her skimpy lingerie. She then hands out the rose to the camera, as if giving it to her fans. In the caption, Belle tagged the lingerie brand Lounge Underwear and gave a discount code for her followers to use.

Within three hours, the beauty won over 44,000 likes and more than 330 comments. Many of her admirers took the time to shower Belle with compliments. Some fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the update and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Wow! Any tips on how to get abs like that?” one follower commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is after a baby?! Oh my gosh, I know every woman’s body’s different but I’m trying to look like this after,” an admirer wrote.

“You look beautiful! Such an inspiration for us all,” a third social media user added.