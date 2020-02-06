Bikini Model Alexa Collins Opts To Go Braless Underneath Impossibly Tiny Crop Top

Alexa Collins gave her 776,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a steamy new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double Instagram update was shared on Thursday and has earned nothing but love since going live to the bikini model’s feed. In the photos, Alexa was seen standing underneath the awning of a large building as the sunlight poured over her flawless figure. She was rocking a classic ensemble of jeans and a white tank top, though, in typical Alexa fashion, the pieces did way more showing than covering up, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight.

Alexa slayed in an impossibly tiny ribbed top that almost appeared to be too small to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets. It cropped right in the middle of her chest, revealing that she opted to go braless underneath the itty-bitty number. This left an ample amount of underboob and cleavage well within eyesight — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The Florida cutie kept her look simple and paired her barely-there top with medium-wash jeans from Rock Star Denim USA that clung to her curvaceous lower half in all the right ways. The pants featured distressed details all along the legs and were adorned with pearls down by her ankles. In the second slide of the upload, Alexa was seen standing with her back to the camera so show off another cut that fell right underneath her booty, upping the ante of the look even more. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Alexa completed her eye-popping look with a pair of black combat boots that gave her outfit an edgy vibe. She wore her platinum tresses down in a feathered style and sported a full face of makeup that included a metallic pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the new addition to her Instagram feed with love. Within just two hours of going live, the new post had earned more than 3,800 likes — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section as well, many with compliments for the Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “possibly the most beautiful person alive.”

“You look amazing in whatever you wear! Love these jeans,” commented a third.

Alexa has proved time and time again that she can pull off any kind of look. She recently dazzled her fans again with another snap that saw her rocking black lace lingerie with a plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination. The risque ensemble also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post nearly 20,000 likes.