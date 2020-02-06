Carrie Underwood Shares Exciting First On Instagram

Carrie told fans that she was 'so excited' as she showed off her big project on social media.

Carrie Underwood shared an exciting first with her fans on social media this week as she prepares to add her latest job title, published author, to her resume. The stunning country music superstar couldn’t seem to hide her excitement on February 5 as she revealed that she’d got her hands on the official first copy of her upcoming new book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

The “Something In The Water” singer’s latest post to her Instagram account showed the star as she flipped open the hardcover of the first print of the book to give fans a sneak peek inside.

The mom of two gave her 9.3 million followers just a glimpse at one of the first pages in the book, in which she dishes on her healthy lifestyle and gives fans tips and tricks on how they can follow her diet and exercise routine.

The short clip, which showed her flip the pages open while showing off her glam dark nail polish, was actually a quick Boomerang video so it didn’t give away too much to fans when it comes to exactly what she wrote inside the pages.

However, her quick tease did let eagle-eyed fans get a quick look at the introduction, which is prefaced with the sentence “fitness should be simple.”

Carrie then went on to explain on the introduction page that she’ll very often have days where she’s so busy and on the go that she finds herself not “sitting down once.”

The star – whose 4-year-old son Isaiah recently did a little ice fishing in an adorable photo – shared the same video with her followers via her Instagram Stories.

Though fans will have to wait a few more weeks until the singer officially releases her latest project on March 3 to hear more about her health and fitness secrets, Carrie’s millions of followers are clearly already pretty excited to get their hands on the book.

The comments section of her video upload was flooded with praise for the beauty.

“Just ordered mine last night! Can’t wait to read it!” one fan told Carrie.

“I can’t wait to get my hands on this book,” another person told the star with two yellow heart emoji.

“Oh wow!!! This is exciting!” a third comment read.

The mom of two’s short video upload has already been viewed more than 343,000 times in the first 13 hours since she shared it to social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie teased what fans can expect from her book project last month.

She recently teased that it’s full of recipes and workout ideas and will also reveal “why I am the way I am, in the health and fitness portion of my life anyway.”