Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr. Go After ‘Pus*y’ Mitt Romney For Voting To Impeach

The president and his son took aim at Utah Senator Mitt Romney on Thursday after the former candidate for president voted to convict the president on one of the two articles of impeachment leveled against him.

Donld Trump Jr. posted an image of Romney on Instagram in a white shirt and blue jeans, calling the GOP Senator a “pus*sy”.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” he wrote. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

The president also attacked Romney, posting a video to Twitter slamming the Utah politician, as the HuffPost reports. The video is filled with conspiracy theories and accuses Romney of only posing to be a Republican, but actually working form the Democratic party.

“Slick, slippery, stealthy Mitt Romney had us fooled,” the video says. “Posing as a Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as Secretary of State. Now his cover’s blown, exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset.”

The video goes on to claim that Romney intentionally threw the 2012 race in which he ran against former President Barack Obama in order to ensure that Obama would win a second term. There is no evidence to support this claim, which Donald Trump appears to be promoting with his post.

The attacks come after Romney voted to convict Trump on one of the two articles of impeachment brought to the Senate by the House. Romney acquitted Trump on the article charging him with obstructing Congress. He was the sole Republican to convict the president on the article accusing him of abusing the power of his office.

Romney’s vote didn’t change the outcome of the impeachment trial, which otherwise went along party lines, falling far short of the needed votes to convict Trump. Still, Romney’s vote appears to have warranted a response from the president and his son.

Trump Jr. also posted several images attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment inquiry against the president in the House.

In the wake of the acquittal, reports have emerged that other GOP lawmakers confirmed that they believe Trump is “reckless and unfit” for the office, but voted to acquit him anyway because they didn’t want to against the rest of the party, as The Inquistr previously reported.

“In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unfit. They admit his lies. And they acknowledge what he did was wrong,” said Ohio Senator Sharrod Brown.