Mookie Betts Trade Reportedly In Limbo Thanks To Brusdar Graterol’s Shaky Arm Health

Already one of the most dramatic deals in Major League Baseball in recent memory, the Mookie Betts trade saga took another turn on Thursday morning. Reports began circulating shortly after everyone’s morning commute that the deal between the Boston Redsox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins is not yet complete.

At issue is the medical report for one of the players being sent to Boston. It appears, as Chris Cotillo pointed out on Twitter, the Redsox had Brusdar Graterol projected as an eventual member of their rotation before the trade went down. Once the blockbuster deal was agreed to in principle and medical reports were exchanged, the team’s view of its newest acquisition shifted.

It turns out the Redsox were hoping for a bit better and healthier pitcher in exchange for Mookie Betts. Most don’t fault them for that desire. Not only did it part with one of the best players in the game, but the front office has been taking heat from its fans since the trade was announced.

Bleacher Nation points out Graterol had Tommy John surgery before his 21st birthday. He also dealt with some shoulder issues a season ago.

The site also points out it’s hard to know just what in the medical report had the Redsox take a step back. What is clear is the time might be looking to amend the deal a bit.

It’s unlikely the trade will be wiped out and undone entirely. As Jeff Passan tweeted out, “it’s tough to put the toothpaste back in the tube.” The team felt it was better off without Mookie Betts this season.

Players might be treated as pieces to be moved around a chessboard but they have emotions and feelings and Betts now knows the talk of him playing somewhere else in 2020 wasn’t just rumored.

There is another degree of difficulty in completely reversing the three-team trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers shipped power-hitting outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels just minutes after the Betts deal was done.

That agreement was made independently of Betts and Price being traded to L.A. It’s a safe bet the Dodgers felt comfortable making the call on that one precisely because they knew they had another option in their outfield.

Those circumstances likely mean the Mookie Betts deal will eventually become final and official. All sides have plenty of incentive to make sure it’s done in one way or another. Whether Brusdar Graterol stays a part of the deal is yet to be seen.