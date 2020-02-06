Josephine Skriver Shows Off Killer Abs In Green String Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’

Sports Illustrated Swim announced the latest model to return to the team in 2020 on Thursday morning — Josephine Skriver. The publication shared a sneak peek at Josephine’s photoshoot on their Instagram account. In a close-up photo, the babe showed off her killer body as she rocked a tiny, green two-piece.

The photo showed Josephine posing on her side as she lay on the beach at Sublime Samana Hotel and Residences in the Dominican Republic. In the background, the water flooded the shoreline, which was surrounded by green trees. It did appear to be an overcast day, but that didn’t stop Josephine from putting her all into her work. She looked better than ever in her olive green bikini that left little to the imagination.

Josephine’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin halter straps. The top just barely contained her busty chest as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the top featured thin strings that tied around her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Josephine’s abs looked rock-hard between the top and a matching, U-shaped bottom that sat low on her waist to show off even more of her tummy. The sides came up high on the model’s hips, though, which further emphasized her curves and fully showed off her lean legs.

Josephine accessorized the look with small, gold hoops and studs in her ears. The model also rocked a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink on her full lips. Her long, blond hair blew in the breeze in straight strands.

Josephine leaned back on one elbow as she flexed her abs and lifted one knee in the air. She gently pulled on a few pieces of hair as she parted her lips and looked off-camera.

The post garnered more than 7,900 likes and just under 50 comments, proving to be a hit with Josephine’s fans. Many of the publication’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Oh LETS GOOOO W THIS,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“MY MAMA SNATCHING THE FEED,” another user added.

“Effortless,” fellow model Ashley Alexiss said with heart-eye emoji.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for the star with various emoji.

It’s clear that Josephine’s fans were excited to see her work with Sports Illustrated Swim again, but it’s no surprise given her stunning beauty. Earlier this week, the babe rocked black lingerie, which her followers loved.