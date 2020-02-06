Teresa Giudice Says That Joe Giudice Told Her He ‘Feels Nothing’ For Her Before They Called It Quits

The relationship between Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice has been in trouble for years, as fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey know. However, the reality star revealed how bad things have gotten when she said that Joe told her he didn’t feel anything for her shortly before they decided to call it quits.

As People reports, Teresa was left wondering what to do about their relationship when she paid a visit to him in May last year while he was detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center awaiting his appeal to stay in the country. While she was there, she says that Joe made some shocking statements to her. On Wednesday’s episode of the show, she shared the details with her brother Joe Gorga.

“Today, Joe said the craziest sh*t to me,” Teresa said. “He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you.’ He told me, ‘Go find someone else. I won’t even be mad.'”

The tension building between the two became public when Teresa announced that if Joe was forced to move back to Italy, she wouldn’t be joining him. But, as she said on the show, she didn’t want her kids to see their relationship deteriorating. She revealed that the kids could sense the tension between them.

Joe Gorga weighed in on the debate, revealing to Teresa that he had always questioned the relationship between the two.

“You want to know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treating you the way you should have been treated,” he said.

“I’m not getting involved in your marriage ever. I’m just telling you now because you’re in this situation. You gotta get happy in life. I don’t know what you’re doing,” he added.

Joe went on to tell the cameras that he believes that Teresa’s husband is “arrogant” and doesn’t know “how to be a man.”

Teresa claims that Joe has been cruel to her in the past about their relationship, warning her that if they split, she wouldn’t be able to find someone new because she has so much baggage that comes along with her. He also shocked fans when he revealed that he didn’t want to get married to Teresa in the first place.

Teresa attacked back, announcing that she wanted to cancel the wedding when he told her that he wanted her to sign a prenup, as The Inquisitr previously reported.