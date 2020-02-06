‘Maxim’ Smokeshow Italia Kash Poses Seductively & Snacks On Sushi In Bra & Panties

Italia Kash’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Kash has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for fans in some of the hottest outfits imaginable including a ton of lingerie and bikinis. In the latest update that was shared for fans, Kash put on an incredibly hot display in another revealing outfit.

In the caption of the image, Kash did not specifically tag her location but she sat on a brown leather chair. The beauty had a giant tray of sushi sitting just in front of her and she playfully held up one piece near her mouth. The model posed seductively for the camera, spreading her legs open while clad in a pair of white panties that read “all you can eat,” as well as a matching red bra that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage.

The model’s taut tummy and toned legs took center stage in the shot and she looked nothing short of perfect. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks down and curled as they fell all the way down to her chest. She also wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick in addition to a pair of black-rimmed glasses. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention already.

Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“You are absolutely a divinity of a beautiful woman,” one fan gushed, adding a series of emoji.

“You’re so pretty. I love you,” another added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“You are something else!! Out of this world!! How can you possibly be so Beautiful!!,” one more wrote.

“Lovely photo of you, good photography, looking very beautiful,” a fourth fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another sexy photo, that time in a hot pink outfit. In addition to a pink leather bra that offered plenty of cleavage views, the model rocked a pair of sheer panties. She accessorized the outfit with a diamond choker and since the photo went live, it’s earned her rave reviews with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.