‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Shoots Down Report Claiming She’s Banned From Returning To Television

It was alleged that both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were unable to return to television due to their past contract with Bravo.

Vicki Gunvalson is shooting down a recent report regarding an alleged contract ban on both her and Tamra Judge.

On Twitter, after seeing that Radar Online had shared a report in which it was noted that she and Judge were supposedly unable to appear on any television shows due to their past contracts with Bravo, which restrict them from moving on for one year, Gunvalson slammed the report as false.

“Lies,” Gunvalson wrote in a February 6 tweet.

On February 5, an insider told Radar Online that Gunvalson and Judge were locked into an iron-clad contract with Bravo for the next year that keeps them from starring on any other shows after their departures from The Real Housewives of Orange County in January.

“They will have to get special permission to film any other television shows for the next year,” the source alleged.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County likely saw, Gunvalson was first to confirm she would not be seen on the upcoming 15th season of the reality series in January with a post to her fans and followers on Instagram. In a statement, Gunvalson said that while she will always be “the OG of the OC,” it was time for her to say goodbye to the show.

Gunvalson also told her online audience that she had an incredible time with Bravo over the past 14 years before thanking them for their ongoing love and support.

One day after Gunvalson’s announcement was shared, her longtime friend and co-star Judge made a similar announcement on Instagram.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys,” Judge wrote.

According to the Radar Online report, per The Inquisitr, Judge was offered a three-episode arc to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15 but didn’t want to take on the demotion.

“Bravo bosses wanted Tamra to be a bridge from the old cast to the new in season 15 and she refused,” a source explained.

One year before Judge was offered the reduced role, Gunvalson was offered a demoted role for Season 14 after starring on the first 13 seasons full-time and took it. However, after filming on the 14th season wrapped, she made it clear that when it came to her potential return for Season 15, she was not open to anything aside from a full-time position.