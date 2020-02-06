Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Tugs At Her Red Lace Lingerie In Racy New Snap

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination as she posed in a skimpy lace lingerie set for her latest Instagram snap. The hot military wife published the photo to her account on Thursday morning.

In the racy post, Kayla sported a red lace bra and matching panties as she sat on some white outdoor furniture and soaked up the sun. The lingerie showcased the model’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Kayla posed on her knees. She looked away from the camera with her head tilted down as she tugged at the strap of her bra. She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip gloss.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen. In the caption, Kayla tells her fans that she’s simply lounging in Costa Rica.

Of course, many of the model’s 635,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy snap. Fans clicked the like button over 3,500 times while leaving more than 125 comments within the first 45 minutes after the photo was shared to the platform.

“I see you lounging looking perfect as always you got it going on girl you have the whole package. The beauty and the body is perfect,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Best body of the universe you are so pretty and sexy like an angel,” another adoring fan stated.

“Wow you’re so beautiful and very sexy thank you for all the great pictures,” remarked a third social media user.

“Dear God…. You are an Absolute Stunner… Sheer Perfection,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing on Wednesday as well when she posed in a very revealing tan crop top and a skintight snakeskin skirt with black knee-high boots. The outfit put all the model’s enviable curves on full display.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, the snap has raked in more than 9,300 likes and over 220 comments.