Fitness Model Michie Peachie Knocks Out Sets Of Hip Thrusts In Pink ‘Sock’ Leggings On Instagram

Fitness model Michie Peachie gave her one million Instagram followers a new workout demonstration on Thursday and it revolved around hip thrusts. Dressed in a white crop top and a pair of pink red two-tone leggings, the brunette beauty started the circuit with a set of straight-leg thrust. For this exercise, she elevated both legs and place them on a bench before she lifted her torso upwards. After a couple of reps, she did some quick shallow thrusts before lowering her hips to the ground.

“You’re gonna feel the burn everywhere,” she said of the exercise.

At one point in the video, Michie instructed viewers to keep their legs slightly shoulder-width apart during the exercise. She also suggested doing four sets of these but didn’t include a recommendation for the number of reps. Instead, she said that they should be done “until failure” during each set.

In the second video, Michie added a barbell to the workout for arched hip thrusts. For this move, she placed the weight on top of her pelvis before she lifted her hips. She continued the lifting motion until her back was arched, hence the name of the exercise. Just like the first video, she followed the hip thrust with shallow pulses, all while maintaining the elevation of her hips.

During the clip, Michie said that this was a great exercise for developing a “round booty.” She also recommended four sets of 10-12 reps.

“Thrust all the way up, up, up to the ceiling,” she said while performing the move. “We’re trying to thrust in a straight line with our pelvis…. and when we come back down we only lightly tap the floor with our glutes.”

As of this writing, the clip has been viewed over 13,000 times and more than 100 people have commented on it. In the comments section, fans showered the fitness model with loads of compliments.

Michie was at a much sunnier location in her previous video for a full-body workout with a long resistance band. In that clip, she rocked a red and white striped bikini at the beach for a circuit that included side lunges, single-leg kneeling thrusts, and straight-leg kickbacks.

The upload proved popular with her fans, as it has been liked over 25,000 times since Michie added it to her Instagram page a day ago.