Hailey Baldwin Wows In Black Bikini For Double Photo Update & Her Celebrity Friends Are Here For it

Hailey Baldwin’s most recent Instagram share has her fans longing for summer. As those who follow the wife of Justin Bieber on social media know, pretty much nothing is off limits for Baldwin in terms of skimpy clothing, and she loves to show off her famous curves in a wide range of smoking hot outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other fashion-forward outfits as well. In the latest double photo post shared for fans, Baldwin stunned in two different looks.

In the caption of the post, the blond bombshell shared that the photos were taken for a spread in Elle Magazine. In the first image in the deck, the model struck a pose at an unnamed beach, walking into the water with a big paddle in her hand. The bombshell looked off into the distance, wearing her long locks down and slightly messy while covering the majority of her face with a pair of big, red reflective sunglasses. The supermodel looked incredible in a yellow one-piece that was high-cut and showed off her killer legs.

The second image in the series was just as hot and showed the model in knee-deep water while clad in a skimpy black bikini. The swimwear left little to the imagination, as she flaunted her fit physique as well as a little bit of cleavage. Once again, Baldwin wore her long, blond locks down and messy while showing off her beautiful features with a stunning makeup application. She completed the outfit with a gold chain on her stomach and a pair of flippers in hand.

The post has not even been live on her page for 24 hours, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 1.2 million likes in addition to well over 40 comments. It appears as though Baldwin filtered who could write on the photo, selecting only people who she follows, and a ton of her celebrity pals were quick to rave over the sexy new shots.

“Wow! Wow! Wow!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian raved.

“Oh wow mom,” singer Demi Lovato added in addition to a clapping hand emoji.

“You’re a DREAM,” Hailee Steinfeld gushed, adding a single pink heart emoji to the end of her comment.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model got candid about her marriage to Justin Bieber, admitting that she had some reservations initially.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,'” she recalled.

She went on to share that she always knew she wanted to marry the pop star, but she just needed confirmation from friends and family. Of course, the rest is history.