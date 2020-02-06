Gwen Stefani Tells Fans She’s ‘So Sorry’ After Canceling Las Vegas Show

Gwen announced she wouldn't be taking to the stage on Friday night as planned.

Gwen Stefani shared a heartfelt message for fans when she announced that she had to cancel her February 7 concert in Las Vegas. The former The Voice coach took to Twitter on February 5 to share the sad news with fans when she confirmed that she would not be taking the stage for her Friday night “Just A Girl” residency show due to illness.

Gwen shared two tweets on the social media site two days before she was expected to return to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in which she vowed that she was doing everything in her power to get well for the Saturday show on February 8.

“So sorry to announce that I am under the weather and unable to perform this Friday at @ZapposTheater,” the “Used To Love You” singer told fans in her first tweet. “Doing everything I can to rest and be at my best for the other upcoming shows from the 8th to the 22nd.”

Gwen — who recently played pretty coy when asked on the red carpet if she and boyfriend Blake Shelton had tied the knot — followed up her initial tweet with a second message for fans who were hoping to attend the Friday night gig in Sin City. In that tweet, she shared how concertgoers could swap their tickets for another date.

“Friday’s tix holders can exchange their tix for any future #JustAGirlVegas date this month or in May by calling 800-653-8000,” Blake Shelton’s girlfriend wrote, before making it clear that she has every intention of getting back on stage to continue with her residency shows later this week. “Thx for ur understanding. Can’t wait to be back on stage.”

Gwen added a red heart emoji and signed off by writing, “Gx.”

The mom of three didn’t go into any further detail about her illness, though many fans replied to her tweets with sweet get-well messages.

“Take care of yourself! That’s what’s important! Sending prayers for a speedy recovery!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Take care of yourself. This flu going around is terrible. Your health comes first,” another person reiterated.

“I’m sure it must be really hard for you to cancel….it’s so rare for u to cancel anything,” a third fan told Gwen. “Love you lots and sending get well-wishes and virtual hugs.”

Friday night was supposed to mark the star’s big return to Las Vegas after she previous completed the fifth leg of her residency show on November 2.

The latest leg of “Just A Girl” shows is set to play at the Zappos Theater until February 22. Gwen will then head back to Sin City for what’s currently the final leg — leg seven — which will see her perform shows from May 1 until May 16, though it’s not clear if she has plans to add further dates.