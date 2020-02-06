Sofia Richie’s Days On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Are Over

Sofia Richie is done with reality television.

Sofia Richie won’t be making any special appearances on the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians anytime soon. Since she’s been dating the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Scott Disick, she has been known to appear on the show on occasion in recent seasons. Her reason for stepping away isn’t because she has any ill feelings toward the family but because she is ready to pursue other things, she told Entertainment Tonight.

While 21-year-old Richie has primarily been known for her career as a model, she’s ready to switch some things up and take on some acting gigs.

“Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

Richie appeared on the reality series back in October to go on vacation with Disick, Kardashian, and their three children. While she and Kardashian were able to get along pretty well, the episode definitely was awkward and tense at certain points.

Nevertheless, Richie has seemed to fit in pretty well within the famous family and is especially close with Kylie Jenner.

During interviews in the past, Richie discussed her desire to strike out on her own and not be compared to her other famous family members. In addition to her father being award-winning singer Lionel Richie, her older sister is acclaimed actress Nicole Richie. Thus, it’s easy to see why she may feel she has a lot to live up to.

In the past, Richie recalled that she “kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone’s shadow.”

However, she emphasized that she’s a unique person and has been working toward finding her own personal niche, apart from her famous family.

One of the aspects of her personal life that has perhaps brought her the most attention in recent years is her relationship with Disick, who at 36-years-old is far older than her. While her father, Lionel, was not exactly enthusiastic when they first started dating, inside sources said he has come to accept it in recent months, according to The Inquisitr.