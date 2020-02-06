Bombshell Gabriella Abutbol Almost Falls Out Of Tie-Dye Bikini In Latest Update

Model Gabriella Abutbol knows how to get the attention of her 1.5 million Instagram followers. That usually involves wearing revealing clothing that showcases her incredible figure. In her latest update, she showed plenty of skin while wearing a tie-dye two-piece.

Gabriella looked to be wearing her triangle-style bikini top in a somewhat different way than most women do. She wore what is normally considered the bottom around her neck, creating a top that covered the tops and sides of her breasts, leaving her underboob exposed. It was a daring undertaking, because it looked like she might fall out of it if she made the wrong move. Nevertheless, the top gave the beauty a chance to flaunt her ample chest. The bombshell paired the skimpy top with matching string bottoms that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The bombshell’s post consisted of three photos that showed her standing outside near a wall lined with a few palm trees and shrubbery. She faced the camera while striking different poses, showing off her flawless hourglass shape. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting her toned thighs. Her flat abs ans shapely shoulders were also prominent in the snapshots.

One picture caught her as she tucked her hair behind her ear while flashing a big smile for the camera. In another image, she posed with her hands on her hips, giving her followers a nice look at her slender waistline and curvy hips. The remaining pic showed her with her hands close to her neck.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves. She went with alight application of makeup that included mascara, eyeliner and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and a watch with a blue band.

She told her fans to come up with a caption for the post. As expected, many of them had some clever responses.

“Is this too much clothing for February?” joked one follower.

“Does this outfit make me look fat?” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Other admirers simply raved about how gorgeous she looked in the bikini.

“Absolutely gorgeous lady,” a third fan said.

“a beautiful and sexy girl,” commented a fourth admirer.

Gabriella seems to enjoy teasing her fans with racy updates. She recently heated up Instagram when she shared a snap that showed her flaunting her booty as she pulled down her Daisy Dukes while spending some time on the beach.