Sommer Ray Dances Around In Tie-Dye Undies Set To Hype Herself Up On Instagram

Sommer Ray gave fans a sneak peek at how she prepares for her day in a new post on Wednesday. In a video on her IGTV and feed, the model rocked a tiny pastel, tie-dyed underwear set from her collection with PSD Underwear as she danced around with her morning drink.

The video showed Sommer posing in what looked to be a dining room or kitchen as natural light shined in on her. The rays bounced off the babe’s glowing body, which looked stunning in her skimpy undies that left little to the imagination.

Sommer’s look included a light pink, blue, and purple sports bra with a black and white PSD band that cut off just below her busty chest and barely contained her ample cleavage. Her flat tummy was on full display between the bra and a pair of matching booty shorts that came up just below her bellybutton, further exposing her rock-hard abs.

The shorts appeared to be pulled up higher in the back to allow her round derriere to peek out. The fabric hugged Sommer’s round booty closely and showed off her long, muscular legs.

Sommer accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and black calf socks. She also rocked a white scrunchie, which held her long, brown hair up in a high ponytail as messy curls fell down her shoulders and back. Sommer also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick mascara, and a pink gloss on her full lips.

The video began with Sommer standing far away from her camera, which rested on a platform of some sort. She held a blue mug in her hand and playfully tugged her shorts up as the music began. Then, she shimmied her chest a bit and moved closer to the camera as she danced, mouthed the words, and shook her hair. Toward the end, Sommer turned around to give a full view of her backside as she shook her booty.

The post garnered more than 2 million views and just over 3,700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Sommer’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Seeing how fit you are straight-up makes me want to drop down and do you hella push ups,” one fan said.

“Omg I just can’t with your cute cute self,” another user added.

“Sommer gotta be the finest human on earth,” said a third follower.

Sommer has proved time and again that she can slay any look, from swimwear to lingerie to streetwear. Earlier this week, the model posed in a bright red one-piece as she stood beside a yellow Jeep, which her fans loved.