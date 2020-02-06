‘Pump Rules’: Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Might ‘Change Their Minds’ About Marriage And Kids, Claims Co-Star

Scheana Marie thinks they may have a change of heart about their future plans.

Could Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix change their minds about getting married and having children? According to their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Marie, it’s possible.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast days ago, Scheana was asked which couple on the show had changed the most over the years. After revealing it was Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright who she believed had grown the most, she confirmed it was Sandoval and Ariana who she looks up to the most.

“I definitely think Jax and Brittany have grown a lot as a couple after that season of him being a bad boy. But Tom and Ariana, I just want to say, has always been my ‘couples goals,'” Scheana said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Scheana, she’s thoroughly enjoyed watching her co-stars’ relationship blossom from a friendship into a committed dynamic that recently resulted in the two of them buying their first house together.

“They’ve grown and matured so much in their relationship and they don’t have to get married. They don’t have to have kids,” Scheana noted.

As for the future, Scheana said that Sandoval and Ariana “may change their mind” about a potential future wedding and possible family, but even if they don’t, they will always be her “couples goals” of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Sandoval and Ariana began dating one another after the second season of the series saw a split between Sandoval and his former girlfriend, Kristen Doute. Then, during Season 8, after spending several years living together in an apartment in West Hollywood, the couple purchased their first home together in The Valley area of Los Angeles.

Sandoval and Ariana have maintained that marriage is not something they need for their relationship, but according to Ariana, that doesn’t mean they aren’t committed to one another. In fact, after the purchase of their first home, Ariana feels that she and Sandoval are more committed than ever.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana spoke of her 30-year mortgage with Sandoval during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week and made it clear that she and her boyfriend are quite official.

“Listen, we got a notary, we basically signed that in blood,” she joked. “We are in it to win it. We have a 30-year mortgage together. We have a joint bank account. So, there’s no question of our commitment to each other.”