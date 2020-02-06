‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reveals If She’s Still On Good Terms With Brandi Glanville

Scheana and Brandi were at odds for years but made amends and spent time together a while back.

Scheana Marie opened up about her current relationship with Brandi Glanville during an appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week.

After making amends years ago following Scheana’s highly-publicized affair with Brandi’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, over a decade ago, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed she is no longer in contact with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member. Yet, she hinted that she’s upset with Brandi for something she said on Twitter last month.

After being asked if she had spoken to Brandi recently, Scheana said, per YouTube, they hadn’t been in touch since Brandi wrote something untrue about her on Twitter during one of her appearances on Watch What Happens Live.

What Scheana appears to be referring to is a tweet shared by Brandi in March of last year in which she suggested that Scheana was secretly talking badly about her boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump. As fans of Bravo well know, Brandi and Lisa used to be close but have been feuding over the past several years with no hope for a reconciliation.

According to a TooFab report at the time, Brandi told her fans and followers that she didn’t have any issues with Scheana as Scheana appeared live on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show before suggesting that a producer they share was constantly having to edit out mean things Scheana was saying about Lisa from her podcast, Scheananigans.

Because Scheana slept with Eddie during his marriage to Brandi, things were extremely tense between the two women for years. Although Scheana insisted that she thought the couple had split, Brandi wasn’t happy about their affair and understandably so. That said, they were able to make amends years ago and appeared to be on good terms for quite some time until Brandi’s March 2019 tweet was shared.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Brandi also took aim at Scheana in another series of messages as she told her fans and followers that her and Scheana’s shared producer wasn’t happy about her initial post about his alleged edits of Scheana’s comments regarding Lisa.

“Let me be clear on one thing I am not a liar, I’m not a cheater I don’t sleep with married men and I’m not a latter [sic] climber,” she tweeted. “I’ve hurt [Will Sterling] enough with repeating something he told in confidence. If I wanted 2 I could show texts to vindicate myself but I’ve done damage.”