Brittany Cartwright Poses For Hilarious Pic With ‘Old Man’ Jax Taylor After Wild Bachelorette Bash

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star poses with her man's alter ego in Miami.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has seen her future. The Bravo star posed for a photo alongside her husband Jax Taylor after he transformed himself into an old man for the couple’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Miami.

In the photo, Brittany looks like a bridal queen as she wears a tiara and flashes a stack of crisp one-dollar bills. Her broken down husband-to-be is decked out in a long gray wig and full, movie grade prosthetics as he poses for a snap with her in a Miami club.

In comments to the post, Jax gave the rundown on his elderly alter ego “Hal’s” backstory, a character he envisioned was once employed by a legendary English rock band.

“Ex Zeppelin tour bus driver, owns a few strip clubs in Ft. Myers Florida, so I am busy,” Jax wrote. “But I always make time for this one… Brittany what can I say, I have a soft spot for her.”

Fans also reacted to Jax’s hilarious — and totally creepy — old man look.

“Ahh love this! I love that you got Jax to get in old man prosthetics and makeup,” one fan wrote.

“Jax is totally giving Hugh Hefner vibes,” another added.

“Jax looks like one of those guys who parks their white van across from a playground,” another follower wrote

Other fans predicted that Jax and Brittany will love each other until they are old and gray, although some wondered if it was “weird” for the Kentucky beauty to smooch her man when he looked like a grandpa.

Vanderpump Rules fans watched Jax and Brittany’s wild bachelor and bachelorette parties play out over the past two weeks on the Bravo reality show. Yet, a major highlight was Jax, Beau Clark, and the Toms (Sandoval and Schwartz) showing up at the 24-hour nightclub E11Even Miami dressed up as a group of dirty old men after having professional prosthetics applied to their faces by makeup artist Vivienne.

In addition to Jax’s “Hal,” Sandoval was transformed into the deeply wrinkled “Maurice,” while his Tom Tom business partner Schwartz became Nico from Greece, a guy he described as “a little bit creepy.” Clark, the fiance of Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder, dressed up as the grandfatherly “Luke” for the prank.

In a less funny moment, during an earlier nightclub outing with her bridesmaids, bride-to-be Brittany was in tears after she was greeted with “Don’t Do It” signs in reference to her impending wedding to Jax.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.