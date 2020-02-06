Scheana Marie Addresses The Possibility Of A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff In Las Vegas With James Kennedy

Scheana Marie would have loved to chronicle her life in Sin City.

Scheana Marie feels Bravo really missed out by not having cameras follow her to Las Vegas during the time she was starring in her own show.

In an interview on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed that she would have loved to chronicle her time in Sin City for her own spinoff and now believes it would be fun for viewers of the franchise to see her and James Kennedy in a Vegas-based spinoff of their own.

“I tried to pitch that two years ago. They missed so much good content when I was out there,” Scheana said, according to a clip shared by YouTube. “I mean, single Scheana in Vegas, doing a show… That was a life-changing experience for me and I am so sad that not even one second was ever able to be shown of that.”

According to Scheana, her ideal spinoff would feature her headlining a show and James as a resident DJ. She would also like to do some sort of crossover at Lisa Vanderpump’s Sin City venue, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which opened last March.

“I think there’s just so much in Vegas that can happen on a show,” she explained, adding that Bravo may have missed the boat on the concept because she’s not single Scheana in Vegas anymore.

While Scheana would have loved to have shown the craziness that happened during her time in Las Vegas, she still thinks that a new spinoff would be a fun idea if James and a couple other cast members were thrown into the mix.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Scheana also spoke about her new romance with boyfriend Brock Davies during her interview and confirmed that she and Brock are actually in a long-distance relationship with one another as they continue to live in homes two hours away from one another.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana moved from West Hollywood, near her job at SUR Restaurant, to Marina Del Ray during Season 7 and has been living at the rental apartment ever since. Meanwhile, her boyfriend resides two hours south in San Diego.

While Scheana and Brock don’t live close to one another, they often spend time with each other at Scheana’s vacation home in Palm Springs, which she purchased last year during production on the reality series’ eighth season, celebrating Thanksgiving in the area.