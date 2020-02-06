Romanian Bombshell Iulia Valentina Sits Atop A Car While Wearing The Tiniest String Bikini

Model and social media influencer Iulia Valentina is looking smoking hot in a bikini-clad two-photo update that was posted on her popular Instagram page. On Wednesday, February 5, the model shared the steamy new photos with her 1.2 million followers. Iulia looked stunning in a skimpy string bikini that flaunted all of her curves.

Iulia had her body on full display in a black string bikini featuring classic triangle-style cups that showed abundant amounts of cleavage as well as a hint of sideboob. The model also showcased her toned and tanned legs in a pair of matching string bottoms that did more revealing than covering up.

In the first photo, Iulia was sitting on top of a black car. She turned her head away from the photographer and looked off into the distance as she raised her left hand to her head. Her torso was turned toward the camera, while her legs were bent to the side. The pose also showed off her curvy hip.

In the next snap, the model struck a different pose while still atop the car. She posed at a side angle as she covered her eyes with her left arm, seemingly to block the sunshine from her face, while her right arm rested on her head.

In the caption of the image, Iulia greeted her fans, adding a double pink heart emoji. She did not include a geotag on the post.

The blond stunner wore a silver cross pendant necklace as her only accessory and styled her long locks in a sleek high ponytail. She also sported a glamorous application of makeup that included defined brows, mascara, contour, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

In addition to well over 54,000 likes, the post has racked up more than 300 comments in the first 16 hours of going live. Some of Iulia’s fans took to the update to let her know that she looks amazing while many others raved over her incredibly toned figure. A few followers had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji, and others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Absolutely amazing figure! Fantastic view,” one follower commented.

“You’re the most beautiful woman my eyes have ever seen,” another admirer gushed, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re too beautiful for any car,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’ve got no competition physically,” a fourth Instagram fan added.