Kendall Jenner Wows In A Denim Bikini For Swimwear Photo Shoot

Kendall stunned in a unique bikini look during a shoot in Miami.

Kendall Jenner looked every inch the supermodel as she slipped into a denim-looking bikini for a sizzling new swimwear photo shoot in the Sunshine State. The stunning 24-year-old star wowed in hot new paparazzi shots that were shared online this week, which showed her posing in the stylish navy two-piece.

The Daily Mail shared gorgeous new photos of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s sister as she proved once again why she’s one of the most sought-after models in the game right now when she put her enviable bikini body on full show.

The snaps showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she pulled some of her very best model poses in Florida, first while holding a garden hose in her right hand.

Kendall kept things fun and flirty when it came to her bikini. The swim look appeared to be made of a denim style material with a more conservative full-cupped top with plenty of coverage on her chest.

The crop-top design had thick straps across both of her shoulders and plunged pretty low to show a little skin on her décolletage but also stretched down her torso to show off only a glimpse of her toned middle.

Kendall also opted to pair the look with high-waisted bikini bottoms in the same navy material. The fuller, short-style bottoms reached well past her bellybutton and made her already tiny waist look even slimmer.

Kendall appeared to wear only minimal, natural makeup for the fun and fashion-forward swimwear shoot, which took place outdoors somewhere in Miami. She had her long, brunette hair tied away from her face in a messy bun while she accessorized with gold hoop earrings in both ears.

The beauty held the hose with her right hand as it spurted out water while she posed with her other hand resting on her middle for a strong and sassy look.

It’s not clear exactly what or who the photo shoot was for, though the candid snaps also showed Kendall fishing as she slipped into a zip-up bodysuit over a collared shirt with flat, calf-high boots on both feet.

The latest glimpse at the reality star in her bikini comes shortly after she was spotted in the Florida city earlier this week in another fun two-piece.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty wowed in a feminine pink, floral-print bikini as she soaked up the sun at her hotel alongside basketball player Ben Simmons.

The seemingly reconciled couple was also spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday before Kendall cheered on the basketball star as he hit the court on Monday.