Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts Poignant Tribute To Her Late Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas

The actress wrote that she already misses her 'darling Kirk.'

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a lovely tribute to Kirk Douglas. The actress took to Instagram to pay homage to her late father-in-law following his death at age 103 on Wednesday.

Catherine posted a black-and-white photo of her and the legendary movie star to her social media page. In the sweet photo, Catherine is leaning over to kiss her father-in-law on the cheek as they sit together at what appears to be some sort of awards ceremony or celebrity event. The 50-year-old Chicago star captioned the pic by writing that she already misses Kirk, and she vowed to love him forever.

In the comments to the post, fans of the famous family offered condolences and remarked on Catherine’s close bond with Kirk.

“Very sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote to Catherine. “Not many father-in-laws and daughter-in-laws have something this special”

“Bless your heart,” another wrote. “How blessed are you all for being graced with his for so long!!! RIP Precious man.”

“Condolences on your awful loss,” a third follower wrote. “What a beautiful, close relationship you had. Thinking of you, and your family. Hoping you have the chance to grieve privately for this giant of a man. ”

Fans know that Catherine has been close to Kirk ever since she became a member of the legendary acting family. Catherine married Kirk’s son, Michael Douglas, in 2000, and they share two children together, Carys and Dylan.

Over the years, Catherine has shared many photos with her beloved father-in-law Kirk, whom she sometimes referred to as “Pappy.”

When Kirk turned 101-years-old in 2017, Catherine shared a loving Instagram post in which she called the movie icon her “hero.”

The following year, she commemorated Kirk’s 102nd birthday with a poignant video and slideshow that paid tribute to his amazing life. The montage was set to a piano rendition of the Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” People noted at the time that the song appeared to be performed by Catherine and Michael’s teen daughter Carys.

Most recently, Catherine celebrated Kirk’s 103rd birthday on December 9 with a sweet Instagram photo of the movie legend sitting on her knee.

“This guy on my knee is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” a smitten Catherine captioned the adorable pic.

Kirk Douglas was the last living leading man from Hollywood’s Golden Age. In an iconic career that spanned six decades, the Academy Award-nominated actor appeared in more than 90 films, including Spartacus, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and The Bad and The Beautiful. But his biggest achievement was undoubtedly his role as the patriarch of a loving family that absolutely adored him.