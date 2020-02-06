Tammy Hembrow Strikes Sexy Pose In Sheer Lingerie

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to show off her enviable, gym-honed figure in a racy lingerie set.

In the snap, the fitness model leans back against the bathroom wall as she takes a mirror selfie. Her body is slightly turned to the side. She wears a matching red lingerie set that leaves little of her skin to the imagination. The top pushes up her cleavage while the high-waisted bottoms highlight the curve of her hips and abdomen. Her toned tummy is left on full display.

The mother of two added a pair of baggy, gray sweatpants to the look, pulling them down low on her hips and teasing a glimpse of her pert booty. Her exposed skin reveals two black tattoos on her right arm, including a butterfly on her forearm and what appears to be a palm tree on her upper arm. To complete the look, the fitness guru added several earrings and a face full of makeup, including thick, black lashes and matte lips. She wore her long, blond tresses loose and messily pulled over to one side of her head.

In the caption of the model’s latest post, she tells her followers that the underwear set she is wearing is called chica cherry cola and is available from Lounge Underwear, an underwear and apparel brand that prides itself on producing sexy pieces built for comfort.

In just the first two hours of being posted, Tammy’s 10.7 million followers left over 160,000 likes on the post. Additionally, there were nearly 1,000 comments in which they complimented her on the look and gushed over her beauty.

“Hottest in the game,” one social media user commented.

“um question…are you real?” another fan wrote, following up with a laughing face, double red heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

“Wowowow i found my lady in RED,” yet one more Instagram user chimed in, referencing singer Chris de Burgh’s famous hit, “Lady in Red.”

In addition to modeling clothing for various fashion brands, Tammy also has her own clothing brand called Saski Collection. The brand includes mostly fitness and workout clothes designed for women. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness guru often shows off the brand’s latest pieces on her personal Instagram page. Last week, she announced the arrival of the brand’s latest collection, Knockout, and left a double-snap post on her page that had her posing in the various color options available.