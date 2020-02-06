Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Jumpsuit

Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a smoking hot new snap that is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The eye-popping new addition to the blond bombshell’s account was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers on the social media platform. It was taken selfie-style and saw the 30-year-old sitting on top of a plush white rug in her bedroom while staring at her camera to ensure that she was capturing the image at the perfect angle.

Abby often tantalizes her fans with her skin-baring looks, and her latest look on her feed was no different. The Aussie model sizzled in a fishnet jumpsuit from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination, driving her followers wild.

Abby’s black one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform thanks to its sheer nature and scandalous design. The number boasted thin shoulder straps that wrapped around her neck in a halter-style, exposing her toned arms for her audience to admire. Her voluptuous assets were left well within eyesight not only thanks to the garment’s see-through fabric but its plunging neckline as well that fell far past her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage on display.

The catsuit proceeded to cinch at the babe’s waist, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. It hugged her killer curves and sculpted legs in all the right ways and provided a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere that proved impossible to ignore.

Abby paired her racy outfit with a pair of strappy sandals, which she noted in the caption of her post was what she was truly trying to show off in the sizzling snap. Her heels were in a neon yellow color that gave her look the perfect pop of color against her deep tan. She also added a dainty cross necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a messy fashion.

Fans wasted no time showing the Instagram hottie’s latest social media appearance some love. The steamy snap racked up more than 28,000 likes after just five hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Abby’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking fabulous as always,” one person wrote.

“You’re so perfect,” said another.

“You dazzle me again with your beauty. You are divine,” commented a third.

“You just keep getting better every day,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has sported a racy ensemble on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her pulling down her jeans to show off a sexy red teddy that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 53,000 likes.