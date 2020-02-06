‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Warns Theo Away From Lola

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer’s warning leads to Theo telling Lola some shocking news, and she acts entirely on impulse, changing things forever.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) slept together less than one day after Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) ended their marriage. At Jabot, when Theo (Tyler Johnson) sees the afterglow, he almost immediately senses that the exes reconnected physically. He pushes until Summer finally admits that she stayed the night with Kyle despite the newness of his and Lola’s breakup.

Theo actor Tyler Johnson recently discussed his on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Summer tells Theo that he has to stay away from Lola because he’s not good enough for her. That declaration cuts Theo, especially given his feelings of being an outsider. He already feels inferior to Kyle since his father was an illegitimate child while Kyle’s is now the de facto leader of the family.

“Theo is drawn to the fire, so Summer’s warning only serves to strengthen his resolve. Her statement that Lola is too good for him is pointed and hurts, but Theo sees a hypocrisy in Summer’s protests, which only emboldens him further,” teased Johnson.

Not surprisingly, Theo goes to see Lola at Society. It’s become their place lately, and he’s working hard to be Lola’s best customer. While they’re talking, a hurt Theo “accidentally” lets Summer and Kyle’s bedroom activities slip, and the news hits Lola hard. Johnson said that Theo didn’t tell Lola in a conniving way, though.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction that I believe Theo would handle differently if he wasn’t so ostracized,” Johnson said.

“He feels vindicated and wants to protect Lola.”

Of course, Lola is shocked to hear the news. Kyle was open with her about the fact that Summer was not only in his head but also in his heart. Despite that knowledge, the speed with which Summer and Kyle jumped into bed stings. Sure, that’s precisely what happened with Lola and Kyle when he had married Summer so that she would donate part of her liver to save Lola’s life, but Lola somehow thought she meant something more to Kyle. After hearing the stunning news, Lola shocks Theo and pulls him in for a passionate kiss.

“The kiss takes Theo by total surprise. Even at his most calculating, he could’ve never anticipated this sudden burst of impulsivity from Lola,” teased Johnson.