‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return Date

Now that the midseason finale is over, fans are looking forward to the Season 6 return of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the dust settles on the midseason finale of Vikings, which saw the death of a major character, viewers are already looking forward to finding out what will happen in the second half of the season which will showcase the final 10 episodes.

As the Daily Express points out, there was some uncertainty as to whether this was the final episode ever of Vikings. However, this is not the case. The hit historical drama series premiered with shorter seasons. The first season had only nine episodes with Seasons 2 and 3 having ten apiece. However, after that, History Channel started producing longer 20-episode seasons with a midseason break after Episode 10. This has led to some confusion, though, as both the first and second half of each season premieres late in November or early in December, making it appear like a new season each time.

While the network has not yet released the premiere date for the Season 6 return, the Daily Express predicts that Episode 11 will return on December 4. If this is the case, it is also likely that the series will return to its regular timeslot of 10 p.m. on Wednesday nights. As yet, this episode’s title has not been released and neither has the subsequent episode titles.

What Will Happen In The Second Half Of The Final Season Of Vikings?

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Episode 10 ended with the apparent death of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) and his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) were seen to be celebrating the victory so the Rus takeover of Scandinavia will likely be explored further in the second half of Season 6.

Ivar’s plot against Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) will also likely become more involved in the final half of Season 6. Previously, Ivar released Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), who was a prisoner of Oleg’s and has secretly sided with Dir in the hopes of overthrowing Oleg’s rule.

In addition, many fans are eager to find out what is happening in Iceland. Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), traveled there to find out more about the disappearance of their friend, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). However, there seems to be some mystery surrounding what happened to him as well as why Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) is so unhappy with Ubbe’s arrival. The midseason finale did not explore this storyline at all so fans can expect to learn more when the series returns.