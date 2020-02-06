NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade John Wall & Multiple First-Round Picks For Russell Westbrook, Per ‘The Ringer’

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has been the subject of various trade rumors during the 2019 NBA offseason. The trade speculations may have somewhat die down when the 2019-20 NBA season officially started but hours before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, Wall’s name is surfacing once again in the rumor mill.

In a recent article, The Ringer staff had a discussion regarding the two trades that every NBA team could make before the February NBA trade deadline. In the deal involving Wall, The Ringer suggested that the Wizards could include him in the trade package together with multiple first-round picks to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

“Let’s get wild! Gilbert Arenas’s contract for Rashard Lewis’s contract, part two. Houston likely won’t win the title with Westbrook, and he’s the only reasonable candidate in the whole league to swap for Wall, so let’s imagine that Daryl Morey agrees to this framework to recoup some of the picks he lost when trading for Westbrook last summer. Will this happen? Of course not—both teams would probably say no. But with any Bradley Beal deal off the table, the Wizards don’t have any other ‘major’ moves available.”

As much as the Wizards’ fans love Wall, it would definitely be an intriguing idea to explore trading him for an MVP caliber player like Westbrook. Though they would be needing to sacrifice multiple first-round picks in the potential deal, trading for Westbrook somewhat makes sense for the Wizards, especially if they still want to remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Westbrook might be two years older but he is in no doubt a much better player than Wall and has a better health history.

Crazy things do really happen in the NBA, but it’s hard to imagine the Rockets agreeing to trade Westbrook for Wall before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Though it would enable them to refill the war chest of first-round picks that they almost emptied in the blockbuster deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets are highly unlikely to swap Westbrook for an injured superstar like Wall.

Instead of immediately giving up on their Westbrook-James Harden backcourt experiment, the Rockets are currently finding ways to further improve their current roster. After successfully acquiring Robert Covington in the four-team, 12-player blockbuster deal, rumors are circulating that the Rockets are active on the trade market, searching for a starting-caliber center who could replace Clint Capela on their roster.