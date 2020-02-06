‘Vikings’ Season 6 Midseason Finale: Gunnhild Suffers A Tragic Blow

As Norway plans its defences against the invading Rus, Gunnhild insists on helping in the midseason finale of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The midseason finale of Vikings saw the tragic loss of the main character, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). For Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), the news of her husband’s death is yet to arrive. However, that didn’t mean she didn’t suffer in the episode.

When Carter Matt released the synopsis for Episode 10 of Vikings, it became apparent that the central focus of the midseason finale would be the battle between the Rus and Scandinavia. Knowing that Norway would be attacked by not only the Rus but Bjorn’s half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), he quickly set about securing the location.

As Bjorn planned his defenses against the incoming Rus, his wife, Gunnhild helped to implement the fortifications. However, as Erik (Eric Johnson) pointed out to her, she was overworking herself considering she was pregnant with Bjorn’s child. Gunnhildwould not be talked down, though. She insisted on continuing with her assistance because she was fearful of a Christianized Scandinavia should the Rus be successful in their attack.

Erik backed down after that but Gunnhild should have listened to him because she went into early labor. Her baby did not survive. A heartbreaking scene followed where Gunnhild was shown burying her child, a son.

Even though it was a tragic loss to both Gunnhild and Bjorn, the threat of the Rus would not go away and the pair continued with their work in preparation for the inevitable attack. Finally, Ivar and the Rus did arrive and Gunnhild said goodbye to her husband as they both separated.

Both were fighting but they were assigned to different areas. This meant that Gunnhild was not present when Bjorn fell on the beach. He had been stabbed during battle. Which means she has another devastating blow waiting for her when Season 6 of Vikings returns.

While it appeared that Bjorn did perish during the battle, some fans wondered if he really died. The end of the episode was shown from both the perspective of the battle and from a conversation had between Ivar and Bjorn. This conversation appeared to occur after the completion of the battle. As a result of this, some viewers are arguing that the conversation could not have happened if Bjorn died before then. Of course, viewers will have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.