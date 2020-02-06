Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Sexy Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a sexy video in which she promoted a beverage company, Bang Energy. Anastasiya has an ongoing relationship with the brand, and even identifies herself as a @BangEnergy Elite in the bio section on her Instagram page.

Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag or reference to her location in the caption of her post, but she appeared to be somewhere tropical, as there was a palm tree to her left with palm fronds draping down behind her. She stood on a sandy beach and took a sip of an energy drink as the wind blew. The video shared several different clips, and in some of them the ocean was visible, lapping at the shore of the beach.

Anastasiya showed off her hourglass physique in a revealing blue bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and was a simple triangle style with knotted details between the cups and at the straps. She paired the top with matching bottoms that likewise had knotted details to add a hint of visual interest to the look. The straps of her bottoms stretched high over her hips, and when she turned around to give the camera an alternate view, fans could see that the bottoms were a thong style. They showcased Anastasiya’s gravity-defying derriere as she twisted her body to show off every inch of her curves.

Anastasiya’s long locks tumbled down in a sleek cheek, and she kept her makeup simple and natural, perfect for a day at the beach. She likewise kept the accessories simple, adding a gold bangle and not much else.

The buxom bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and the post received over 205,900 views within just eight hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to shower her with praise, and the post also racked up 978 comments in the same time frame.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a series of emoji.

“You are PERFECT,” one follower added.

“Lord you’re so so so gorgeous,” another fan said.

One follower kept things simple and just said “perfection.”

