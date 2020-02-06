Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In A Sparkling Blue One-Shoulder Dress

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger delighted her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot series of quick snaps combined into a short stop motion-style video. The brunette bombshell posed in front of a plain white background for the Instagram update, and made sure to mention in the caption of the post that there was a new episode of The Masked Singer airing in the evening.

Nicole rocked a sparkling outfit that showcased her toned physique to perfection. The dress she wore was crafted from a glittering pale blue material that caught the light and shimmered constantly. The dress was a mini length with a slightly asymmetrical hem that exposed plenty of her toned thighs. One of her sculpted shoulders was completely exposed, and the dress draped over her other shoulder with a bit of a Grecian vibe.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls, and they tumbled down her chest and shoulder, obscuring the sleeve of her dress. The dress was bold enough on it’s own, but Nicole added a few accessories to complete the look. She added a hint of bling with several rings on both hands, and also rocked a pair of statement earrings. Nicole allowed her ensemble to shine by keeping her makeup relatively simple, rocking a soft pink lip and a subtle smoky eye.

In the picture, Nicole started by smiling at the camera before bending over and laughing, placing her hand against her mouth as she giggled. In the caption of the post, Nicole made a joke about the way her hair was blowing in the stunning video.

The bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling Instagram update, and the post quickly received 172 comments from her eager fans showering her with praise. The post also received over 19,500 likes within just two hours from her followers.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” one fan commented.

Another follower was particularly captivated by Nicole’s accessories, and said “Pleeeeeease give me the info on those earrings, I’ve been trying to find them online but have had no luck. They’re just so gorgeous!”

“You are so beautiful,” another fan added, followed by two emoji.

Another fan couldn’t seem to decide which compliment to pay her, and said “Looking stunning charming beautiful and attractive.”

While Nicole’s latest Instagram update promoted The Masked Singer, the brunette bombshell has another big project in the works — a comeback with her old girl group, The Pussycat Dolls. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, bandmember Ashley Roberts gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of an upcoming video for the band’s single, “React.”