Ayla Woodruff Sizzles In Neon Green Bikini In Newest Instagram Post

Ayla Woodruff has been posting Instagram updates from Bali since a couple of days ago, and shared a new update today that gave fans a closer look at her photoshoot. The model was photographed posing with a ton of surfboards while rocking a neon green bikini. There were two parts to the post: one photo, and one video.

The first picture showed Ayla standing up while arching her back. She leaned her left arm on a short, blue surfboard and raised her other hand towards her head.

The bikini was a light green tone, and the top was revealing, thanks to an upside down u-shaped cut-out in the center. This left her cleavage peeking through. Plus, her bikini bottoms had two straps on the side, with the longer one tied behind her back into a bow. The ensemble was from Boohoo.

Ayla accessorized with dark, cat-eye shaped sunglasses. She parted her lips in a sultry way for the shot, and rocked dark red lipstick. As well, her white manicure could be seen, which contrasted well to the rest of her colorful ensemble.

Behind her was a light blue tie-dye wall that was lined with multiple surfboards, most which were blue, except for a red one on the side.

The second part of the update was a short video clip of the stunner holding a board with her right hand. It started off showing Ayla posing with her left shoulder facing the camera as she put on her sunglasses. She then transitioned to facing the photographer straight-on while playing with her hair. She alternated between giving coy looks with smiling with her lips closed. The loud camera clicks could be heard over the music playing in the background.

The beauty’s followers rushed to the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“Wow, what a beautiful little lady,” gushed a supporter.

“How are you so god d*m [sic] pretty,” wrote a fan.

“Ur hair is on FLEEK,” raved an admirer.

“Can we go surfing?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on December 27, 2019, Ayla posted another photo that showed her rocking bikini bottoms. Except this time, the outfit that she wore had a winter vibe. Because although she wore black, high-waisted swimsuit bottoms, she paired it with a cropped jacket and knee-high boots. The stunner posed outside in front of a yellow car. She wore her hair in a half-ponytail, which she secured with a red scrunchie. She looked into the distance to her right for the snap.