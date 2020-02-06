Television Personality Ross Mathews Recalls The Time Matt LeBlanc And Matthew Perry Made Fun Of Him

Ross Matthews had a less than pleasant meetup with 'Friends' stars Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Ross Mathews is a television personality who is known for being a judge on RuPaul Drag Race. In his new book “Name Drop”, Mathews recalled an unpleasant meetup he had with Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who played Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing respectively. He claims that the pair made fun of him, questioning why he was even there in the first place, according to Fox News.

Mathews was a big fan of the show Friends so he was excited for the chance to introduce himself to the pair at a red carpet event, but things got awkward quickly. After the pair heard his name, they pointed to David Schwimmer who stood nearby, who played Ross Geller on the show. They joked about how Mathews had the same name.

“‘Oh yeah, the other Ross,’ I replied, jokingly rolling my eyes. That didn’t go over well,” Mathews recalled in the book.

“Immediately the mood changed. Matthew Perry began staring into the camera blankly as Matt LeBlanc asked, ‘How did you get this gig?'” Matthews continued.

“I slept my way to the top,” Perry quipped.

LeBlanc then turned to the camera man, a man named Jay, quizzing him about how Mathews had landed the gig.

“Are you kidding, Jay?” he asked.

The encounter obviously upset Mathews but he did earn an apology 15 years later, at least from LeBlanc. As an older man, LeBlanc came up to Mathews at a different award show and took the time to make things right.

“I don’t know if you even remember this, but years ago you interviewed me on a red carpet and I was really rude to you. It’s bugged me ever since and I’ve always wanted to apologize to you. It wasn’t cool of me to do that to you. I’m sorry,'” Mathews said LeBlanc told him.

While Mathews was grateful for LeBlanc’s apology, he did note that he never received one from Perry.

Out of all the six former stars of Friends, Perry tends to stay the most out of the spotlight. Nevertheless, the bunch claim to all still be on good terms. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer Aniston literally broke Instagram last year when she posted a selfie with her five other Friends co-stars. This included LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer, as well as Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. It was her very first post on the platform and it earned an incredible 15 million likes.