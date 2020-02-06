Bella Hadid Leans Over The Photographer In A Cheetah-Print Bikini For Sizzling New Instagram Update

Bella Hadid has been on a roll on Instagram lately, sharing an impressive mix of personal and professional shots. And in a seven-part update yesterday, the stunner showed off her figure in a cheetah-print bikini in a unique way. She opted to lean over the photographer, giving fans a good look at her toned bod.

The first two images of the set showed Bella rocking the bikini. In the first shot, Bella was seen standing on a wooden deck while holding onto the railing with her right hand. She tugged down at the middle of her bikini top and glanced down at the camera. Her hair fell down around her face as she smiled widely.

Beneath the bombshell was her friend, Jesse Jo Stark, who laid on her back and held the phone with her hands. Jesse wore a matching animal-print bucket hat and a bright pink bikini.

In the backdrop were sparkling blue ocean waters, with small hills in the right side of the frame.

The second part of the post was a video that Jesse likely took. Bella glanced down at the camera and made kissy faces as she leaned forward and moved her arms and hips. Her hair hung down over her head, leaving her face in the shadows. Plus, her chest and toned abs were hard to miss. The blue cloudy skies filled the rest of the frame.

The rest of the photo set gave her followers a better idea of the rest of her trip, which included shots of her hanging out on a paddle board, grabbing some food, and driving in a car.

Her many fans headed to the comments section with lots of compliments.

“You are blessing us with the pics,” declared a supporter.

“Looks like a lovely holiday, you deserve it bella,” noted an admirer.

“Lmao BACK FROM THE RICE,” wrote a follower, referring to the captions.

“The commitment!!! rum diaries,” noted a fourth social media user.

Additionally, the bombshell posted another update on January 6 where she rocked the same bikini. Except this time, she was photographed inside a kitchen with white cabinets. She stood with one hand on a blender and glanced at the camera with a smile on her face. The bikini top had a small cut that left her cleavage on display, and her bottoms’ straps rested high on her waist. She accessorized with a chain around her midriff and gold hoop earrings.