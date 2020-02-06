NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz Could Swap Mike Conley For Chris Paul, ‘The Ringer’ Suggests

In the 2019 NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz traded for veteran point guard Mike Conley with the hope that they could make them a more competitive team in the deep Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. Unfortunately, Conley has gone through plenty of ups and downs since the season started and as of now, he is yet to live up to expectations from the man who was expected to be the Jazz’s second-best player next to Donovan Mitchell. Hours before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, rumors have started to circulate that the Jazz could use Conley as the main trade chip to further improve their current roster.

In a recent article, The Ringer created a list of two trades every NBA team could make before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. For the Jazz, the major trade is the deal that would send Conley to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul.

“Paul has been far better in his new setting than Conley, but Conley’s deal is one year shorter and owes $6 million less this season. So while this seems outrageous at first blush—and might still be after multiple blushes—there’s a certain logic to it: OKC gets out of the tax this season and off a max paycheck one year sooner (two, if we’re counting back from Russell Westbrook), while Utah doubles down on the all-in push it started this offseason, with a player who has proved he can work wonders for your young franchise off-guard.”

Though he is two years older, Paul is establishing a far better performance than Conley in the 2019-20 NBA season. In 49 games he played with the Thunder, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. When healthy, Paul would undeniably be a huge help for the Jazz when the real battle begins in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Aside from being a very reliable scoring option and having plenty of playoff experience, what makes Paul a more intriguing acquisition for the Jazz is his ability to co-exist with young players and other ball-dominant superstars which makes him a perfect fit alongside Mitchell in Utah’s backcourt.

If the potential deal would push through, it would not only be beneficial for the Jazz but also for the Thunder. Trading Paul for Conley would definitely affect the Thunder’s chances of earning a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference but it would tremendously help them financially. As The Ringer noted, the potential deal would allow the Thunder to go under the luxury tax line this season and have a salary cap flexibility when Conley’s contract expires in the summer of 2021.