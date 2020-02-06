Olivia Culpo Shares Photo With Teen Who Lost Family In Kobe Bryant Crash, Helps By Asking For Donations

When the helicopter crashed on January 26 not only did it take the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, but it also claimed the lives of the seven other people on board. Among them were husband and wife John and Keri Altobelli, along with their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa.

The Altobellis were survived by their son, J.J., and their 16-year-old daughter, Lexi. Model Olivia Culpo made an Instagram post to hopefully bring exposure to the teenage girl’s situation, and raise money for her cause.

Posting for her 4.5 million followers, Culpo posed alongside the girl wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and high heel white boots. Altobelli is seen standing beside her wearing a black pinstripe dress and a brave smile across her face.

The former Miss Universe included a lengthy caption with the photo introducing people to the Altobelli teen, and letting them know just how tragic the accident was losing her mother, father, and sister.

She mentions how the 16-year-old’s life was changed in an instant and how they are raising money to offer support now that her parents are gone. Culpo posted a link in her bio to the GoFundMe page which is listed as “Support for the Altobelli Family.”

Funds being raised are not simply for the cost of the funerals, but also for the teenager’s education, and day-to-day living expenses. The model stressed that any amount would help, and even the tiniest donation shows support for the orphaned girl.

Her caption closes asking those that cannot donate to at least keep Altobelli and her surviving family in their prayers.

People were quick to show their support both on Instagram and on the Altobelli GoFundMe page.

“Praying for this sweet girl, her brother, and their family,” one wrote alongside praying hands emoji.

“Sweet love just did. May god give her strength,” another wrote referencing the donation page.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $500,000 and has already raised over $335,000 from more than 6,000 donors. According to the page created by Paul Toboni the funds raised are for Lexi and J.J.’s future.

“As J.J. and his sister Lexi cope with the immense sadness stemming from this accident, we want to rally to raise money for them,” the GoFundMe states, “Ensuring that J.J. and Lexi don’t have to worry about financial insecurity moving forward is the least we can do.”

Vanessa Bryant has also been raising money for the families of the other victims in the helicopter crash. In her first post online following the tragedy she mentioned setting up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the affected families.