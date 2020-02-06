‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Super Relatable Post About Working Out

Chelsea Houska is one of the most stylish Teen Mom 2 stars, but she is also super relatable to her fans. On Wednesday, she took to her Twitter account to share an update about her work out status.

“I just worked out for the first time in a whiiiiiile. Did it feel good? No. Am I at least glad I did it? Also no,” Chelsea tweeted.

The tweet had over 2,000 likes within the first hour of being posted and several retweets. Not only were Chelsea’s more than 1 million followers “liking” the tweet, they were also tweeting back to her, showing their support.

“I’m sure you killed it. It’ll get better with time!,” one follower wrote adding a red heart emoji.

Another follower wrote the hashtag “mom life” before adding, “getting a good work out in after being mom all day is hard work in itself.”

“This is why I haven’t started,” another follower wrote with a laughing emoji before adding, “Partly joking,” ending the tweet with another laughing emoji.

It is clear that Chelsea’s followers are able to relate to her post. While she just started working out again, Chelsea also uses the Profile plan to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. She has opened up about the plan in the past and explained it to her followers. On her most recent tweet, one fan asked Chelsea if she would recommend the plan and she chimed in with a response.

“It’s been amazing for me! 30000% recommend,” Chelsea gushed.

Chelsea has shared that not only does the plan give you the support of the coach, but that there is also ice cream that is plan approved.

The mom-of-three didn’t reply to any other comments that were left on her tweet, but the supportive tweets kept rolling in for Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to answer some fans questions. One question was about Chelsea’s work out routine as many fans were hoping to learn the reality show star’s secret to looking great. As it turns out, Chelsea didn’t have a workout routine at the time! She acknowledged that she needed to get back into working out, though. She admitted that when she worked out regularly, she felt better both physically and mentally.

While Chelsea Houska may not have been ecstatic to get back into working out, it is great that she is trying to get back into a workout routine.