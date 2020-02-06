Amanda Stanton Sizzles In Front-Tie Bikini & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Lower Pelvic Tattoo

Amanda Stanton has been sharing tons of new eye-catching Instagram photos from her trip to Tulum, which included her update from yesterday where she rocked a front-tie bikini. The close-up photo also meant that many of her fans noticed her lower pelvic tattoo for the first time, which was the topic of lively discussion in the comments section.

The ensemble was light pink, and the top had a front-tie accent that she made into a bow. The extra string fell down the front of her midriff, calling attention to her toned abs. The matching bottoms seemed to have a brief-style cut, the waistline falling inches below her belly button.

Amanda stood against a wooden wall for the photo, and played with her hands. Her left elbow rested on a piece of paneling, and she propped out her left foot for the shot. As well, there was green foliage behind her, along with thin, tall palm trees.

The former Bachelor star wore her hair down in a middle part with wavy locks. She brushed some of it front of her right shoulder, which obscured her chest.

Her makeup included light pink lipstick and blush that accentuated her cheeks.

There were two more unrelated photos in the set, which showed Amanda hanging out with her friend, Andi Dorfman, while wearing a different outfit.

Fans took to the comments section to discuss the newest share.

“Wait have u always had the tattoo omg,” asked a follower.

“Yes since I was 19. PSA Don’t get tattoos when you’re 19,” responded Amanda.

“What’s your tattoo,” wondered an admirer.

“We don’t speak about it,” Amanda wrote.

“Love the tat f the haters,” declared a third social media user, who likely noticed some people who were giving the reality TV star a hard time about her ink.

Considering that Amanda didn’t really discuss what the tattoo looked like, it was only possible to make a guess based on the small portion that peeked out from behind her swimsuit. It seemed to feature intertwining, curly lines.

In addition, the blonde was spotted in another Instagram update on July 23, 2018, where she rocked a bikini. This time, she was in Bermuda, and was photographed having a blast with Bachelor stars Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates. The event was hosted by Revolve, and it was called “Revolve Summer.” Amanda’s then-boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, was present to enjoy the tropical paradise with her. Meanwhile, Rachel and Raven were flying solo without their partner